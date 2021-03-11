State troopers to step up enforcement during spring break in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Thursday announced it is stepping up enforcement efforts as more Texans hit the road during spring break.

Operation CARE - short for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort - will consist of an increase in state police officers on Texas highways in between March 13 and March 21, including St. Patrick’s Day.

State police officers will be looking for drunk drivers, drivers who are speeding, passengers without seat belts and other violations.

During a 2020 spring break enforcement effort, state police issued more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations, DPS said.

Troopers also arrested 398 drunk drivers, 315 fugitives and 175 others on felony charges.

DPS offers the following tips:

· Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.

· Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.

· Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

· Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

· Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

· If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

· Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

· Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas .

