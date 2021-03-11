Advertisement

Temple: Playground design selected for Prewitt Park

A design has been selected for the playground at Prewitt Park in Temple.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A nature-themed design has been selected for the playground at Prewitt Park at 1720 East Downs Ave. in Temple.

“We hope this interactive playground will help visitors learn about nature as they enjoy the amenities of Prewitt Park,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said.

Residents who live near the park were given a chance to weigh in on the design.

Representatives for Niagara Bottling broke the tie.

An $85,000 Niagara Cares grant is being used to transform the park, along with an additional $26,000 from Target’s Connecting Communities to Outdoor Play initiative.

The city is contributing $39,000 to finish out the playground and other amenities in the park, which is expected to be completed by late summer.

