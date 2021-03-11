Texas police officer who killed unarmed man charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Austin police officer who shot and killed Michael Ramos last year has been charged with first-degree murder, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning. It is the first known murder indictment for an Austin police officer in a use of force incident, the office said.

A warrant had been issued Wednesday for the arrest of Christopher Taylor with a bond set for $100,000, TCSO spokesperson Kristen Dark confirmed to the Texas Tribune. Taylor turned himself into the Travis County Jail and was released on bond within about a half hour around midnight, Dark said Thursday. His indictment states he cannot hold employment with access to a firearm, and he cannot possess personal firearms. Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to questions of if Taylor was still employed with the department.

Ramos, a 42-year-old Black and Hispanic man, was unarmed when he was shot by police last April at a southeast Austin apartment complex as he was driving out of a parking space. Months after his death, which spurred anti-police brutality protests in the city, the Austin Police Department released footage of the shooting.

The videos show officers ordering Ramos to exit his vehicle, hold his hands up and lift his shirt. He complied before inching back toward his car door, visibly distressed. He repeatedly yelled, asking what was going on, telling officers he did not have a gun and asking them not to shoot.

Seconds later, Officer Mitchell Pieper fired a lead pellet-filled bag, known as an impact munition, considered “less lethal” by police. Ramos then reentered his car and proceeded to drive. Taylor fired three rounds at the moving vehicle, killing Ramos. The same grand jury that heard Taylor’s case opted not to indict Pieper on an aggravated assault charge.

The death became a rallying cry for protesters against police brutality in Texas. And weeks later, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis spurred months of ongoing protests against racial injustice across the country.

Former Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore originally planned to present Ramos’ case to a special grand jury in August, along with Javier Ambler’s — a man who died after being tased by law enforcement officers.

But she decided to allow newly elected District Attorney José Garza, who ran on a platform of police accountability, to present the cases after he defeated her in last year’s Democratic primary.

“Today we have taken a significant step towards justice for the Ramos family and for our community,” Garza said in a statement Thursday morning. “My heart continues to break for the Ramos family and we still have much work ahead of us, but we know that holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to restoring the trust of our community and to ensuring its safety.”

Taylor’s attorneys, Ken Ervin & Doug O’Connell, said in a statement they were “disappointed but sadly not surprised” and accused Garza of making an “implied promise”of an indictment while he was still campaigning for his position.

“We would remind Mr. Garza that his sworn duty is not to be an advocate for one party months before knowing the facts. It is to see that justice is done,” the attorneys wrote. “Today’s indictment is not justice; it is the fulfillment of a campaign talking point and yet more evidence of anti-police bias.”

It is rare for police officers to face murder charges in shootings or other fatal encounters, but several Texas cases in recent years have resulted in a murder conviction. In Dallas County, former Farmers Branch police officer Ken Johnson was given a 10-year sentence in 2018 for the off-duty shooting of 16-year-old Jose Cruz. Johnson chased Cruz down and shot him after the teen broke into his vehicle. The same year, former officer Roy Oliver was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018 after killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, a passenger in a car moving away from police. In 2019, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger got 10 years in prison after fatally shooting Botham Jean in his own apartment. She said she mistook it for her own.

Gov. Greg Abbott set police funding as a legislative priority this year in response to Austin cutting its police department’s budget by nearly a third. Most of that decrease came from an accounting shift, moving money within the city’s overall public safety budget.

The city cut the budget following calls for defunding following the deaths of Ramos, Ambler and Floyd. Abbott has proposed several legislative measures to force the city to reverse the cuts, including through a property tax freeze and a state takeover of local police.

