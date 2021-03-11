Advertisement

Waco: Family Abuse Center in need of repairs following winter storm

The Family Abuse Center is in need of repairs following the winter storm that rocked Texas.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Family Abuse Center in Waco, a local service providing help for victims of domestic abuse, needs help repairing its shelter following the winter storm that struck Central Texas in February.

Emergency shelter is the foundation of domestic violence work. Unfortunately, during the recent Texas winter storms, our...

Posted by Family Abuse Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Director Kathy Reed says the center can’t take volunteers this weekend because of the mold in the building.

They’re having to replace all of the flooring.

Reed says there were four to five families under the center’s roof when the storm hit.

They’ve relocated them to a safe place where they’ll remain while repairs are underway.

Reed says the pandemic has been especially challenging because people who want help aren’t necessarily comfortable in a group environment like the Abuse Center with the fear of getting the virus.

Her employees are still taking calls to direct people in need to other resources in the area.

If you would like to help the Family Abuse Center cash donations are preferred through its website.

