Central Texas VA offers weekend vaccination clinics for veterans 60 and older

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics...
By Justin Earley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations for veterans 60 and older.

A drive-through vaccination clinic will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for which no appointments are necessary at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center at 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Temple.

The LaGrange VA Clinic at 2 Saint Marks Place in La Grange and the Palestine VA Clinic at 2000 South Loop 265 in Palestine will accept appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Brownwood VA Clinic at 2600 Memorial Park Dr. in Brownwood will accept appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 20.

On weekdays, veterans 60 and older may go to the Temple VA from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive vaccinations.

They will need their VA IDs and should be prepared to schedule appointments for a second dose if they receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

