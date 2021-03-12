Advertisement

City flags lowered to half-staff to honor firefighter who lost long battle with cancer

Patrick Bergman was diagnosed with and underwent surgery for brain cancer in 2016. (Courtesy...
Patrick Bergman was diagnosed with and underwent surgery for brain cancer in 2016. (Courtesy photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - City flags will fly at half-staff through Monday in Killeen in honor of former Fire Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman, 37, who died on March 5 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Bergman, who joined the Killeen Fire Department in 2005, was diagnosed with cancer in March 2016 for which he underwent surgery.

He continued to work until 2020.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home at 1615 South Fort Hood St.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center at 3601 South WS Young Dr.

“Fire Department honors will include the last call, tolling of the bells, presentation of flags and medals and playing of bagpipes,” the city said in a press release Friday.

Residents who attend the service are asked to use Elm Roads to access WS Young Drive.

Public parking is available at the center’s south entrance.

A procession of fire and police vehicles will escort Bergman from the funeral home past Fire Station No. 3 where he served to the conference center between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The procession will travel on portions of Fort Hood Road, Elms Road, Stan Schlueter Loop, MLK Boulevard, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and WS Young Drive.

