Clifton: Person found dead near local residence

Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in...
Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in Clifton. (File)(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in Clifton.

Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to a report of a body near a residence in the 700 block of Mary Street, police said.

No further details were released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Vincent Megason at (254) 675-6620.

