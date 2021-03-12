Clifton: Person found dead near local residence
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in Clifton.
Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to a report of a body near a residence in the 700 block of Mary Street, police said.
No further details were released.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Vincent Megason at (254) 675-6620.
