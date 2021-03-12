Clifton: Person found dead near local residence

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in Clifton.

Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to a report of a body near a residence in the 700 block of Mary Street, police said.

No further details were released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Vincent Megason at (254) 675-6620.

