Cold Front Saturday Night Brings a Few Storms

We’ve got another day of this sticky and overcast warmth going into the weekend. The winds have been resilient all week and they will continue tonight and into tomorrow too. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, which is actually closer to where our daytimes high should be this time of year. The moisture is just sitting on top of us and we could see a few light showers around tonight/early tomorrow morning.

A cold front will be the focal point of storms firing up west of our area Saturday afternoon. That same cold front will be rolling in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Our severe weather threat is pretty low (higher out west of here), but a few strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. As the front moves eastward, the severe potential goes down.

We clear out throughout the day on Sunday and by the afternoon we have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warm and sunny next week with warm days, into the 70s and 80s! Highs may take a dip into the 60s behind a mid-week cold front. Rain chances are looking pretty limited next week.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.