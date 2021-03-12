Advertisement

Dow, S&P 500 hit records as stimulus bill becomes law

Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. (AP/file)(Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday.

The S&P 500 added 1%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month.

The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law.

Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

