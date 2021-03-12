Killeen ISD gives hourly employees due process

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD has given hourly employees “Due Process” at the administrative procedural level and some job security.

The district will no longer be able to randomly fire hourly employees at any given moment.

Rick Beaule with the Killeen Educator’s Association says he was very pleased with the decision.

“It means everything for hourly employees that were considered to be at will,” he said.

“3,000 plus employees now do not have to go into work with the fear of suddenly being termination or have the threat of termination dangling over their heads to ensure compliance.”

When the issue was discussed at a recent board meeting, Superintendent John Craft says the move was a year in the making.

“I do think that it affords the protections that’re being sought that quite honestly, I agree with,” he said.

“I think that we need to extend a degree of due process before taking any sort of action.”

That action means the district would have to take four disciplinary steps against a worker before they can be terminated.

Craft says the decision was made at the administrative level, meaning it was implemented on the recommendation of Killeen City Council members.

If it is challenged, policy can be voted on by the school board and made permanent.

“It can be done, the board can elect to do it,” he said.

“It’s been articulated throughout the course of the year that we need to treat people fairly, equitably and fairly just like in any organization.”

While the policy takes effect immediately, a move to present it to the board can be made as early as next month.

