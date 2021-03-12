Advertisement

Lady Bears advance to Conference Semifinals

Moon Ursin vs TCU earlier this season
Moon Ursin vs TCU earlier this season(CHRIS JONES | Pool Photo)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team is moving on to the Big-12 tournament semifinal round.

The top-seeded Lady Bears controlled the game from the opening tip-off.

NaLyssa Smith made a free throw just eight seconds into the game and Baylor led the rest of the way.

The Lady Bears beat TCU 92 to 55 to move on to the next round.

Baylor will play #5 Texas Saturday at noon in the Conference Semis.

NaLyssa Smith scored a game-high 26 points for Baylor

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
The investigation involving federal, state and local authorities led to the rescue or recovery...
31 missing children rescued in Texas
The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot.
Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead
Michael Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor last year. A...
Texas police officer who killed unarmed man charged with murder
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Baylor holds off K-State in Big 12 championship quarterfinals
Baylor holds off K-State in Big 12 championship quarterfinals
K-State Wildcats and Baylor Bears compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship...
Baylor holds off K-State in Big 12 championship quarterfinals
Reeves Kay Rice arrived at 8:09 a.m. on Feb. 28.
Lady Bears deliver 11th Big 12 title, then assistant coach delivers baby girl
Fairfield vs. Brownfield
Fairfield vs. Brownfield