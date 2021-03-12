Lady Bears advance to Conference Semifinals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team is moving on to the Big-12 tournament semifinal round.

The top-seeded Lady Bears controlled the game from the opening tip-off.

NaLyssa Smith made a free throw just eight seconds into the game and Baylor led the rest of the way.

The Lady Bears beat TCU 92 to 55 to move on to the next round.

Baylor will play #5 Texas Saturday at noon in the Conference Semis.

NaLyssa Smith scored a game-high 26 points for Baylor

