Lawmaker proposes bill to tone down active shooter drills in schools

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso, filed a bill that would prohibit school districts from running active shooter drills that “mimic or appear to be an actual shooting incident.”

It would also require districts to give parents “adequate notice” as to when a drill would take place and notify teachers and students before the start of the drill.

The bill in front of the Texas Legislature comes as the two largest teachers unions in the U.S. published a report in February of last year saying they “do not recommend these drills for students.”

“You don’t need to be so realistic that it’s going to traumatize someone,” said Rob D’Amico, the communications director at the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

“A couple years ago they were having these simulations with actual armed actors, real police roaming the halls and even shooting teachers with plastic pellet guns, and that just goes way overboard,” he said.

Dr. Kristy Donaldson, a registered play therapist, agreed that certain elements of active shooter drills can be traumatizing for students and said that “we have to prepare, but we have to not scare.”

“I don’t understand why we would want to have rattling of doors and throwing of things,” Donaldson said.

“That’s not going to prepare them any more to be able to deal with it on that day than they’re already going to feel; they’re already going to be very scared,” she added.

She also said that it is hard to tell what trauma students hold with them and that schools need to make students feel safe during these drills.

Meanwhile, Johnny Price, an active shooter drill instructor and the owner of Big Iron School Safety Training, said that kids should be exposed to realistic, age-appropriate training.

“In a way they’ve gotten a little more callous to what’s going on because that’s the world we live in now,” Price said.

He also said that state lawmakers should not be interfering in the process.

“Let the school districts figure it out,” Price said.

“They don’t need people micromanaging every single thing they do with the kids,” he added.

