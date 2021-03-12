Advertisement

Lawmaker proposes bill to tone down active shooter drills in schools

By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso, filed a bill that would prohibit school districts from running active shooter drills that “mimic or appear to be an actual shooting incident.”

It would also require districts to give parents “adequate notice” as to when a drill would take place and notify teachers and students before the start of the drill.

The bill in front of the Texas Legislature comes as the two largest teachers unions in the U.S. published a report in February of last year saying they “do not recommend these drills for students.”

“You don’t need to be so realistic that it’s going to traumatize someone,” said Rob D’Amico, the communications director at the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

“A couple years ago they were having these simulations with actual armed actors, real police roaming the halls and even shooting teachers with plastic pellet guns, and that just goes way overboard,” he said.

Dr. Kristy Donaldson, a registered play therapist, agreed that certain elements of active shooter drills can be traumatizing for students and said that “we have to prepare, but we have to not scare.”

“I don’t understand why we would want to have rattling of doors and throwing of things,” Donaldson said.

“That’s not going to prepare them any more to be able to deal with it on that day than they’re already going to feel; they’re already going to be very scared,” she added.

She also said that it is hard to tell what trauma students hold with them and that schools need to make students feel safe during these drills.

Meanwhile, Johnny Price, an active shooter drill instructor and the owner of Big Iron School Safety Training, said that kids should be exposed to realistic, age-appropriate training.

“In a way they’ve gotten a little more callous to what’s going on because that’s the world we live in now,” Price said.

He also said that state lawmakers should not be interfering in the process.

“Let the school districts figure it out,” Price said.

“They don’t need people micromanaging every single thing they do with the kids,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
Drugs including crystal meth and heroin are being laced, possibly with fentanyl or some other...
Texas sheriff warns deadly, chemically laced drugs circulating
The FBI says three Texas women vanished in Northern Mexico last week. They are, left to right,...
FBI looking for Texas women who vanished in Mexico
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary. (File)
State agency reviews Texas elementary school principal named in 6-count indictment
Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday accused President Joe Biden of creating “a crisis at our southern...
Abbott accuses Biden of creating ‘a crisis at our southern border’

Latest News

Lawmaker proposes bill to tone down active shooter drills in schools
Active Shooter Drills in Texas Schools
Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a person whose body was found early Thursday in...
Clifton: Person found dead near local residence
Visitation resumed Thursday at the Bell County Jail. (Photo by Megan Vanselow/file)
Visitation resumes at one local county jail
When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11, 2020, Texas had just 18 cases of the virus...
When the pandemic was declared a year ago Texas had 18 cases, now it has 2.3 million