Local authorities warn of gift card scams in the area

The Waco Police Department is currently seeing an increase in cases where victims are asked to...
The Waco Police Department is currently seeing an increase in cases where victims are asked to purchase store gift cards by thieves.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently seeing an increase in cases where victims are asked to purchase store gift cards by thieves.

On Thursday Waco PD received a case where the victim purchased more than $30k in gift cards, believing that the thieves were trying to help her.

According to investigators, they are getting at least 1 new case everyday where people are being tricked into purchasing gift cards and then immediately giving the redemption code to the scammer.

Waco PD said this scam is not any one store specifically, it can happen with any gift card from any store.

“Please know that no legitimate business, law enforcement or other governmental agency will ever ask you to purchase gift cards and give them the number to redeem the newly purchased gift cards. If someone asks you to do this, it is a scam,” said said Waco Police Department.

Authorities say the scammers will claim over the phone that you have outstanding warrants, they overpaid a refund they were trying to give you, they need to check your computer for security breaches or other similar circumstances.

Waco PD says any type of call that leads to the caller asking you to purchase gift cards, is a scam and the money will be lost.

The victims of these scams are typically see this type of scam more with elderly individuals according to Waco PD.

Police are asking the public to visit with elderly friends and relatives who are sometimes more susceptible to fall victim to such scams to convey this message.

“They are thieves who want nothing more than to take advantage of people. Don’t let this happen to you or your family members,” said Waco Police Department.

