Waco: Main Event soon break ground soon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Main Even Entertainment center is planning to break ground soon here in Waco.

The company says it plans to break ground at the Cotton Wood Creek Marketplace later this month.

The 50,000-square-foot entertainment center will feature bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, billiards, shuffleboard, virtual reality and more than 120 arcade games as well as a full restaurant and bar.

Main Event is “guided by the principle of providing a fun, safe place for families and friends to connect and make memories,” the company says.

At the moment the closest Main Event centers are in Fort Worth and Austin.

The entertainment center is targeting an opening date in 2022.

