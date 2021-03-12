Advertisement

Waco: Main Event soon break ground soon

Main Even Entertainment center is planning to break ground soon here in Waco.
Main Even Entertainment center is planning to break ground soon here in Waco.(Main Event)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Main Even Entertainment center is planning to break ground soon here in Waco.

The company says it plans to break ground at the Cotton Wood Creek Marketplace later this month.

The 50,000-square-foot entertainment center will feature bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, billiards, shuffleboard, virtual reality and more than 120 arcade games as well as a full restaurant and bar.

Main Event is “guided by the principle of providing a fun, safe place for families and friends to connect and make memories,” the company says.

At the moment the closest Main Event centers are in Fort Worth and Austin.

The entertainment center is targeting an opening date in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
The investigation involving federal, state and local authorities led to the rescue or recovery...
31 missing children rescued in Texas
The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot.
Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead
Michael Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor last year. A...
Texas police officer who killed unarmed man charged with murder
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead
The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year
The victim was found lying near the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive....
Police continue to look for leads in year-old murder of Central Texas teenager
Police are reporting an uptick in gift card scams targeting primarily elderly area residents....
Police: Gift card scams target primarily elderly area residents