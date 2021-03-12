Advertisement

Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year

The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Bloomin’ Temple Festival has been canceled for a second straight year, organizers announced Friday.

“A number of factors went into this decision, including COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and ongoing infrastructure projects in the downtown area,” Temple Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said.

“We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future.”

The festival was one of a long list of events canceled in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Planning is already underway for the return of the festival in 2022.

The Temple Parks & Recreation Department has organized smaller, socially distanced events and more are in the works.

“Summer 2021 will be a lot of fun as everyone starts getting back in the groove, and the events team has already begun discussions for the 2022 festival,” Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said.

