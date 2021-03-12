Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic planned for Texas Border Patrol agents

A mass vaccination clinic is planned next week in the Rio Grande Valley for Texas Border Patrol...
A mass vaccination clinic is planned next week in the Rio Grande Valley for Texas Border Patrol agents. (File)(WAGM)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Department of Homeland Security is planning a mass vaccination clinic next week in the Rio Grande Valley for Texas Border Patrol agents, Gov. Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said Friday.

The agents, the two said, “had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID.”

“It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations,” Abbott and Judd said in a statement Friday.

“These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas.”

Abbott and Judd earlier this week called on the Biden administration to “surge vaccines to Border Patrol.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
The investigation involving federal, state and local authorities led to the rescue or recovery...
31 missing children rescued in Texas
The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot.
Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead
Michael Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor last year. A...
Texas police officer who killed unarmed man charged with murder
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

A pharmacy from Austin is working to hold 45 different vaccinations clinics across the state in...
Vaccine Clinic
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead
The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year
Main Even Entertainment center is planning to break ground soon here in Waco.
Waco: Main Event soon break ground soon