Mass vaccination clinic planned for Texas Border Patrol agents

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Department of Homeland Security is planning a mass vaccination clinic next week in the Rio Grande Valley for Texas Border Patrol agents, Gov. Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said Friday.

The agents, the two said, “had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID.”

“It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations,” Abbott and Judd said in a statement Friday.

“These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas.”

Abbott and Judd earlier this week called on the Biden administration to “surge vaccines to Border Patrol.”

