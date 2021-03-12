Medical group recognizes doctor who was among the first in the area to contract COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Academy of Family physicians is recognizing Waco physician Dr. Tim Martindale, who was among the first in the area to contract COVID-19 and who blogged on KWTX.com about his battle with the virus .

Martindale is the academy’s featured member of the month.

“This recognition as a family physician in Texas is uniquely rewarding to me,” Martindale said.

“This recognition for a Waco family physician is also uniquely special because I’m excited about the fact that I think we do family medicine very well in Waco.”

The publication explores Martindale’s unusual journey from a pastor and a writer to one of the best-known doctors in Central Texas.

Martindale was the leader of a Bible church in Austin in the early 1980′s where he served for nearly a decade as an ordained pastor.

In 1989 and with a journalism degree under his belt, he took on the role as publication director for a national association of churches for which he edited an evangelical magazine and wrote celebrity profile stories in the Washington, D.C. area.

In 1991, he returned to Austin to work as a music minister before starting medical school at UTMB Galveston.

Martindale first came to Central Texas to train in Waco’s Family Medicine Residency Program and since then he’s worked with both Ascension Providence Hospital and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, holding a number of leadership positions.

For his dedication to his work, he was awarded the McLennan County Medical Society’s annual Gold-Headed Cane Award in 2018.

That same year, Martindale bought out his practice from Ascension Providence and became an independent solo family physician in the same building where he remains today.

While he’s learned to see many patients through telemedicine, at 4:30 p.m. every workday since May 2020 he has suited up to meet patients in the parking lot to conduct COVID-19 tests himself, not only helping his patients with their comfort level, but also keeping his office virus-free.

“I put on the PPE and I walk into the parking lot and go from car to car,” he said.

“I test them and if I need to examine them, I listen to their chests and hearts and talk to them for a little bit.”

In Early April 2020, Martindale was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He chronicled his story in a daily online blog on KWTX.com. It was a way he felt he could help the millions who would follow, and his honest writings became one of the most-read links on our website.

“This past year has been especially unique, especially challenging, especially hard but it’s been a time when family medicine has been able to step forward,” Martindale said.

“With family medicine, we’ve had to keep up to date with all the newest details, the newest facts, the newest solutions, the newest understandings of what’s going on with the disaster we faced as a country.”

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Martindale said. “I expect to enjoy it for several more years to come.”

