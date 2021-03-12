Advertisement

Over a dozen people found living in stash house

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents with the help of Webb County Constables shut down an alleged stash house.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when agents received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious activity in the area.

Agents arrived at the home and found 13 undocumented immigrants inside the home.

All of them were believed to be in the U.S. illegally and living inside the home in deplorable conditions.

They were all taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

