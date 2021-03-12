Police continue to look for leads in year-old murder of Central Texas teenager

KILLEEN (KWTX) - Police continue to look for leads in the year-old shooting death of a Killeen teenager.

Teckla Domesca, 19, was found on Feb. 10, 2020 lying near the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.

He died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

A tip that leads to an arrest could be worth as much as $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.