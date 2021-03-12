Police continue to look for leads in year-old murder of Central Texas teenager
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILLEEN (KWTX) - Police continue to look for leads in the year-old shooting death of a Killeen teenager.
Teckla Domesca, 19, was found on Feb. 10, 2020 lying near the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.
He died at the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
A tip that leads to an arrest could be worth as much as $1,000.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.