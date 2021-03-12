Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A second teenager was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in October 2020 in Waco that left a 33-year-old man dead.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, Friday morning in Waco on a warrant charging murder, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The arrest stems from a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Officers who responded found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was been indicted last week for capital murder the deadly shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Bernett in January.

Bernett remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $450,000 bond.

He and the teenager arrested Friday are related, Bynum said.

