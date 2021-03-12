Some vaccinated at local CVS store complain of not being able to make appointment for second doses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The CVS pharmacy chain says it’s looking into complaints from some Waco area residents who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a local store, but were unable to get the second.

In the days after the February freeze, some residents missed appointments for vaccinations at the CVS store at 820 South 5th St. in Waco, so the staff vaccinated others without appointments rather than waste its supply of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

One of those whose family was vaccinated, a woman who commented on the condition of anonymity, said those who received first doses after the storm were told they can’t make their appointment for their second doses at the store.

“Some people in the line were told that they would receive an email confirming their second appointment, other people were told just call and schedule your second appointment, and now time has passed, almost four weeks,” she said.

CVS requires customers to schedule both doses at the same time when they book online.

Those who got in line last minute because of the missed appointments didn’t schedule either dose.

“You make them have that feeling of ‘I’m going to have the shot and I’m going to be protected’ and then take that away from them.”

The McLennan County Health District, which is designated as a state vaccination hub, says this is a problem because vaccine supplies are limited.

“We have been receiving 1,500 doses every week and that is meant for people for the first dose,” heath district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Thursday.

“The state also provides us with their second dose so once you get a shot from us, you are already promised a second dose,” she said.

“We don’t have so we don’t have extra vaccines available to offer to someone who may not be able to get their second dose.”

In a statement to News 10, CVS said in part: “We’re planning to reach out to these customers who have not scheduled the second dose to ensure they get scheduled.”

