Visitation resumes at one local county jail

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Visitation resumed Thursday at the Bell County Jail after visits were suspended in May 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the suspension the county worked with a company, SECURUS Technologies, to allow families and friends to make video calls to inmates from home at a cost of $7.99 for 20 minutes.

One woman visiting an inmate Monday said she’s spent about $500 since March to video call a family member held in the jail.

Families coming to the jail to visit inmates will still only be able to see them through computer screens attached to kiosks at the jail’s visitor center, but those visits at the jail are free.

The jail was able to resume visitation after the Bell County Sheriff’s Department submitted a reopening plan to the Bell County Health District and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which approved the plan Thursday.

The jail will also no longer require visitors or employees to wear masks while visiting, although make use is encouraged. Jail employees also are not required to wear masks unless they are working directly with inmates.

Bell County Chief Deputy Jeff Buuck says the department is confident about its COVID-19 mitigation efforts even with the new relaxed protocols.

“Fundamentally jails are used to dealing with communicable diseases. If you look at tuberculosis, meningitis, very contagious diseases that we’re used to screening for, " Buuck said.

Forty-one inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 2020 and January.

Seventy employees contracted the virus and one died.

Buuck said, while they have COVID-19 under control a bigger concern is overcrowding in the jails.

The jail’s maximum capacity is 1,184.

The jail’s population averaged 1,054 in January and 1,051 in February.

The county currently has contracts with other county jails to house some inmates.

Those arrangements do cost the county money, so officials said they are developing more sustainable plans to accommodate the growing Bell County jail population.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends on Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says.

The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

