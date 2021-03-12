Warm, Humid Air Moving in From The South Will Bring Storms This Weekend

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 60′s. It’ll be a little breezy this morning, with wind gusts getting to around 30mph midday. Afterwards, they’ll start to come down during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a few peeks of sunshine going through the day, with highs getting into the upper 70′s this afternoon. We cool to the mid 60′s again Saturday morning, with another round of spotty rain to start the day. We’ll be in dry in the afternoon and evening, but rain chances pick up again late at night as our cold front moves in from the west around 1am Sunday.

Our severe weather threat is pretty low, but a few strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. We’ll also have a mix of rain and storms along the front. The front is gone by late morning, with sunny skies returning Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70′s behind the front as warm, dry air will filter in from the west. We jump to the low 80′s to start the work week, with another cold front looking to move through Wednesday morning. Highs may dip to the mid 60′s after that front moves out.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

