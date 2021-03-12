Advertisement

Wet roads lead to 3 wrecks, major traffic slowdown on northbound Highway 6

Police working crash on Highway 6 near Rock Prairie Road.
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three crashes are now cleared after they held up traffic during Friday’s morning rush, according to College Station police.

The incident was first reported at 6:31 a.m. in the 4001-4005 block of Highway 6, near Baylor Scott & White Hospital south of the Rock Prairie Road exit. Traffic was backed up all the way to Creagor Lane for at least two hours while officers cleared the scene.

CSPD says the first crash happened because of an “unsafe lane change,” and the other two occurred when drivers had difficulty stopping for the first crash due to the wet roads.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic appears to be flowing smoothly in the area.

