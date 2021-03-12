When the pandemic was declared a year ago Texas had 18 cases, now it has 2.3 million

(KWTX) – When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, Texas had just 18 cases of the virus and none was in Central Texas, but since then more than 2.3 million cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 74,000 in the region.

The first cases of the virus in Texas were confirmed on March 6, 2020, one in Fort Bend County and four in Harris County.

Five days later, on March 11, 2020, 18 cases had been confirmed in the state.

The first case in Central Texas was confirmed on March 15, 2020 in Bell County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which on Thursday reported an additional 3,580 cases of the virus, 3,032 of them new, increasing the state’s total to 2,333,796.

Of the total, 1121,882 cases were active Thursday, 2,534,100 residents have recovered, and 4,406 were hospitalized, 550 fewer than on Wednesday.

Another 91 cases were reported Thursday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 74,270.

The statewide death toll increased by 231 Thursday to 45,106.

In Central Texas, as many as 1,552 residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Thursday was 1,533 including 381 in Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 395; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 101 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 67 Limestone County residents; 449 McLennan County residents, 10 more than the local count of 439; 42 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 133; 38 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 54 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 6% all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

At least 45 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 10% of all hospitalizations and filling about 7% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Thursday was 7.13%, up from 6.64% Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday, but many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

Some health experts are concerned that the relaxed restrictions and spring break activities and travel could combine to trigger another surge in new cases, however.

The Texas Medical Association’s School Reopening Workgroup and the Texas Pediatric Society Thursday recommended schools follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to help schools reopen and to keep them open.

The guidance includes universal mask use and physical distancing.

“As we work to vaccinate teachers and school staff, schools must continue to use evidence-based strategies including masking to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and keep children and staff well,” said Dr. Valerie Smith,, chair of Texas Medical Association’s School Reopening Workgroup and TPS executive board member.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends on Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says. The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

The state will enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age.

The state’s vaccination program started in December.

The vaccine is now available to frontline healthcare workers, residents 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the virus, and schoolteachers and childcare workers.

More than half of Texas seniors has received at least one dose of vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated, DSHS said.

Schoolteachers and childcare workers are now also eligible to be vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 117,482 or 15.7% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 65,856 or about 8.8% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4,848,150 or about 19.7% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,602,278 or 10.6% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 36,636 residents, or about 13.4% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 20,891 or 7.7% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 35,725 residents, or 17.8% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 20,040 or 10% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 22% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 11% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 10.7% have received one and 6.5% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 17% have received one and 11% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 12.4% have received one dose and 6% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 22.6% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 17.7% have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 13.3% have received one dose and 7.3% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 14.7% have received one dose and 6% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 15.8% have received one dose and 6.5% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 17.3% have received one dose and 9.2% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 23% have received one dose and 12.4% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 25% have received one dose and 15.8% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 18.4% have received one and 8% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 9.9% have received one dose and 3.7% are fully vaccinated.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is working with the Waco Independent School District, Education Service Center Region 12, and Ascension Providence Hospital to vaccinate nearly 4,700 school employees in the county starting Friday.

The Killeen ISD began vaccinating employees Tuesday in the former Nolan Middle School cafeteria. About 1,500 employees had signed up to get the vaccine by Monday. About 500 will be vaccinated this week. All employees interested in getting the vaccine should be vaccinated by the end of March. The district received doses of the Moderna vaccine. Second doses will be administered at a drive-thru site.

The Copperas Cove ISD hosted a shot clinic Tuesday for its staff.

Almost 470 Temple ISD employees will be vaccinated over the course of six weeks beginning on March 24. When the vaccinations conclude on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1300 will be vaccinated.

Six vaccination hub sites have been designated in Central Texas, the Bell County Public Health District, the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, Ascension Providence Health Center , the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 44 additional cases of the virus Thursday, raising the county’s total to 20,900.

The county’s first case was confirmed on March 15, 2020, according to DSHS records.

Of the total, 392 cases were active Thursday and 20,113 patients have recovered.

The county reported no new deaths Thursday.

The count’s death toll stands at 395.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel living on post, showed 20,952 cases and 381 deaths, an increase of two.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed 10 active cases and a total of 335 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed one active case one involving a student, and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 14 cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,589 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 771 involving students and 818 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Thursday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases across five campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Thursday reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 439, according to local data.

The health district didn’t provide information about the ages and genders of the two.

State data showed 449 deaths.

The health district also reported 38 additional cases of the virus Thursday, raising the county’s total to 25,493.

Of the total, 208 cases were active Thursday, 24,846 residents have recovered, and 45 were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

The first cases were confirmed in the county on March 19, 2020, when DSHS reported six residents had the virus.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 165 active cases Thursday, 162 involving students, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,444 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 47 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students. MCC is on spring break this week.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed 266 cases involving students, 281 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. The district is on spring break this week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed six cases across two campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed no active cases. The district is on spring break this week.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School. The district is on spring break this week.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday. The district is on spring break this week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,691 confirmed and 245 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed 6,737 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 17 active cases across six campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary. The district is on spring break this week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; two cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where two inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where 31 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 70 cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 718 inmates were restricted and 70 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 45 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,845 confirmed and 180 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed 1,965 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,087 confirmed and 576 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,534 patients have recovered, and 67 residents have died.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,390 confirmed and 2,205 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, 5,339 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 133 deaths.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 27, 2020, according to DSHS data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,317 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,539 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data. The first case in the county was confirmed on April 15, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Freestone County had 1,049 confirmed and 724 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,709 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague. The first case in the county was confirmed on April 15, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Hamilton County had 699 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 706 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on April 7, 2020, according to local data.

Hill County had 3,666 confirmed cases and 664 probable cases Thursday. At least 4,172 patients have recovered and 101 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed two cases Thursday involving employees and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate School and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High. The first case in the county was confirmed on March 30, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Lampasas County had 1,749 confirmed and 326 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,983 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Leon County had 1,222 confirmed and 334 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,479 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 30, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Milam County had 1,355 confirmed and 1,039 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,370 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 25, 2020, according to local data.

Mills County had 584 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 599 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data. The first case was confirmed in the county on May 12, 2020.

Robertson County had 1,622 confirmed cases Thursday and 405 probable cases. At least 1,946 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

San Saba County had 549 confirmed cases Thursday and 253 probable cases. At least 782 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated. The first case was confirmed in the county on May 19, 2020, according to DSHS data.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.