Young Central Texas girl in foster care still looking for a home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When we first Beatriz back in December, she told Pete Sousa all she wanted for Christmas was a family.

Today’s she’s still looking for that family.

And the one that takes a chance on her, will get a terrific girl.

She’s smart, she loves the outdoors, loves to read and always wears a smile.

“Her (Beatriz) and I were just talking earlier about how she is never an unhappy,” noted CPS Adoption Case Worker Sarah Camburn.

If you have any interest in adopting Beatriz or getting involved in fostering or adopting, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Remember, you have to be licensed in Texas to foster or adopt.

