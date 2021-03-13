Advertisement

Area residents with disabilities, caregivers targeted for vaccination

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans with disabilities and their caregivers received COVID-19 vaccinations Friday in Waco as part of an effort to vaccinate 22,000 of the state’s most vulnerable residents in 19 days.

Austin’s nearly 70-year-old Tarrytown Pharmacy launched the “March to Vaccinate Vulnerable Texans” initiative

Waco is one of 35 cities in which the pharmacy is hosting drive-up vaccination clinics for resident with intellectual and developmental disabilities, caregivers, and the staff of provider organizations.

“We both work for a public school and we get exposed to a lot daily,” Karen Gayden of China Spring said.

“I’m glad that we will be protected and then possibly we won’t give it to somebody else.”

The vaccine gave some a long-awaited sense of relief.

“It gives me so much peace of mind that I’m protected because I have great-grandbabies that I haven’t been able to come into contact with and I want to hug them,” Glenda Manor of Waco said.

“I almost died from COVID,” Manor said.

“I just want to tell everybody to go get their shot.”

Pharmacist Ellie Studdard said people are coming from all over Texas for the opportunity to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“They are patients who are really vulnerable,” Studdard said.

“They are living in group-home type settings across the state, and they have a broad range of disabilities. Sometimes it’s really hard to understand to wear a mask, it’s really hard for them to social distance.”

“Because of their vulnerability, they have not been out and about this past year,” Studdard said.

“Now you have a couple hundred more people in the Waco community that are immunized, their caregivers that are immunized, and some families and providers getting taken care of.”

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. Wednesday to suspend mask...
Texas attorney general sues Austin to stop city from imposing a local mask order
The investigation involving federal, state and local authorities led to the rescue or recovery...
31 missing children rescued in Texas
The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot.
Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead
Michael Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor last year. A...
Texas police officer who killed unarmed man charged with murder
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead

Latest News

More than 800,000 initial doses of vaccine will be shipped to providers next week including...
Nearly 5,000 more COVID cases reported in Texas; 800K more vaccine doses due next week
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics...
Central Texas VA offers weekend vaccination clinics for veterans 60 and older
Every workday since May 2020, Dr. Tim Martindale has suited up to meet patients in the parking...
Medical group recognizes doctor who was among the first in the area to contract COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’