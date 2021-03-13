Area residents with disabilities, caregivers targeted for vaccination

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans with disabilities and their caregivers received COVID-19 vaccinations Friday in Waco as part of an effort to vaccinate 22,000 of the state’s most vulnerable residents in 19 days.

Austin’s nearly 70-year-old Tarrytown Pharmacy launched the “March to Vaccinate Vulnerable Texans” initiative

Waco is one of 35 cities in which the pharmacy is hosting drive-up vaccination clinics for resident with intellectual and developmental disabilities, caregivers, and the staff of provider organizations.

“We both work for a public school and we get exposed to a lot daily,” Karen Gayden of China Spring said.

“I’m glad that we will be protected and then possibly we won’t give it to somebody else.”

The vaccine gave some a long-awaited sense of relief.

“It gives me so much peace of mind that I’m protected because I have great-grandbabies that I haven’t been able to come into contact with and I want to hug them,” Glenda Manor of Waco said.

“I almost died from COVID,” Manor said.

“I just want to tell everybody to go get their shot.”

Pharmacist Ellie Studdard said people are coming from all over Texas for the opportunity to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“They are patients who are really vulnerable,” Studdard said.

“They are living in group-home type settings across the state, and they have a broad range of disabilities. Sometimes it’s really hard to understand to wear a mask, it’s really hard for them to social distance.”

“Because of their vulnerability, they have not been out and about this past year,” Studdard said.

“Now you have a couple hundred more people in the Waco community that are immunized, their caregivers that are immunized, and some families and providers getting taken care of.”

