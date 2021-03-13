Classroom Champions: Crawford’s Tanner Merenda

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is a three-sport athlete who also excels in the classroom - despite facing incredible tragedies.

Tanner Merenda is the vocal leader on Crawford’s football, basketball, and baseball teams, but after losing both of his parents, he’s also become the leader of his household, guiding his two younger brothers, Austin and Carson.

Tanner says, “The little one has always been following in my footsteps, watching everything I do. Even in the weight room. He’s always wanted to be like me.”

The three boys had to say goodbye to both of their parents. Their father died after suffering a major stroke in 2018, and their mother died from cancer one year later.

Tanner says his parents were his biggest supporters, and he still leans on them to this day.

“I pray before every game, and every night, for them to lead me, and give me courage, and give me strength to do what I do.”

Tanner has stayed incredibly positive and motivated after losing his parents, and there is no doubt they would be proud of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Tanner’s baseball coach, Randy Smith, says, “What a testament to his life story and what he is able to overcome and continue to do every day. He is such a leader in our school.”

When he graduates, Tanner plans to study to become a physician’s assistant. Though he will miss playing sports for Crawford, he looks forward to watching his younger brothers and teammates continue his legacy.

Coach Smith says, “When you have kids like this that graduate you don’t necessarily have people that fill his shoes, but there are those who see his example and try to live up to that standard.”

