Advertisement

J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead
Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Temple that sent a teenager to a local hospital.
Shooting sends teenager to local hospital
Beatriz talks to Pete Sousa when KWTX first featured her story in Dec.
Young Central Texas girl in foster care still looking for a home
The victim was found lying near the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive....
Police continue to look for leads in year-old murder of Central Texas teenager

Latest News

Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death
car crash
Lanes shut down on local road due to serious crash
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions