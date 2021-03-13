Advertisement

Lady Bears beat Texas to earn spot in conference championship game

Baylor vs Texas - Feb. 14th, 2021
Baylor vs Texas - Feb. 14th, 2021(CHRIS JONES | Pool Photo)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After beating Texas, the Lady Bears are headed to the Big-12 championship game for the 10th tournament in a row.

Much like in the quarterfinal round, the Lady Bears did not trail Texas at any point in the game.

NaLyssa Smith scored a free throw 9 seconds into the game, and Baylor led the rest of the way, beating the Longhorns 66 to 55.

Smith led the team with 21 points. Moon Ursin also added 19, and Dijonai Carrington ended with 14.

The Lady Bears will play again Sunday in the championship game.

In two tournament games, Baylor has been tied for just 17 seconds, and the team has led for a combined 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Baylor has now won 26 of the last 27 games against Texas.

