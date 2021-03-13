Lanes shut down on local road due to serious crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is asking the public to avoid a busy road as authorities have shut down multiple lanes to investigate a crash.

Please avoid the area of N Valley Mills Dr between Sanger and Lake Air do to a crash with serious injuries. All northbound lanes of Valley Mills are currently closed due to the investigation of the crash. — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) March 13, 2021

Police ask drivers to avoid the area of North Valley Mills Drive between Sanger and Lake Air due to a crash with serious injuries.

Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes of Valley Mills.

No further details were immediately available.

