Lanes shut down on local road due to serious crash

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is asking the public to avoid a busy road as authorities have shut down multiple lanes to investigate a crash.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area of North Valley Mills Drive between Sanger and Lake Air due to a crash with serious injuries.

Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes of Valley Mills.

No further details were immediately available.

