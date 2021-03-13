Lanes shut down on local road due to serious crash
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is asking the public to avoid a busy road as authorities have shut down multiple lanes to investigate a crash.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area of North Valley Mills Drive between Sanger and Lake Air due to a crash with serious injuries.
Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes of Valley Mills.
No further details were immediately available.
