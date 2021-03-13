Nearly 5,000 more COVID cases reported in Texas; 800K more vaccine doses due next week

(KWTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nearly 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 Friday, and announced that more than 800,000 initial doses of COVID-vaccine will be shipped to providers next week including almost 19,000 doses headed to more than two dozen providers in Central Texas.

DSHS is allocating 656,810 doses to 445 providers in 178 counties and about 200,000 doses will come directly from the federal government to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 578,320 second doses.

The six vaccination hubs in Central Texas will receive 14,700 total doses next week.

The Bell County Public Health District is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 3,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are headed to clinics, pharmacies and other providers in the region.

The Community Clinic At Santa Fe in Temple is due to receive 100 doses; the DSHS Region 7 Office in Temple is due to receive,1,000 doses; Pill Box Drive-In Pharmacy in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses; the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Marlin is due to receive 100 doses; the TDCJ’s Hilltop Unit in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy No.10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses; the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses; Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney is due to receive 100 doses; the AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Health Clinic in Lampasas is due to receive 100 doses; Lampasas Drug Company in Lampasas is due to receive 100 doses; Healthpoint Centerville in Centerville is due to receive 100 doses; Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 200 doses; the McGregor Community & Dental Clinic is due to receive 100 doses; the Family Health Center in Waco is due to receive 500 doses; The Milam County Health Department is due to receive 500 doses; Healthpoint Rockdale in Rockdale is due to receive 100 doses; the Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses; McMahan Pharmacy Services in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses, and the TDCJ in San Saba is due to receive 100 doses.

The state will enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age.

The vaccine is now available to frontline healthcare workers, residents 65 and older, those with pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the virus, and schoolteachers and childcare workers.

As of Friday, 122,889 or 16.5% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 67,421 or about 9% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 5,057,046 or about 20.6% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,696,185 or 11% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 38,783 residents, or about 14.2% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 21,006 or 7.7% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 37,008 residents, or 18.4% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 20,428 or 10.2% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 22.5% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 11.5% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 11.2% have received one and 6.7% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 17.5% have received one and 11.2% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 13.1% have received one dose and 6.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 24.4% have received one dose and 13.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 18.7% have received one dose and 10.1% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 14% have received one dose and 7.7% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 15.3% have received one dose and 6.3% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 16% have received one dose and 6.6% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 18.7% have received one dose and 10.5% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 25.5% have received one dose and 13.1% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 25.8% have received one dose and 16% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 18.9% have received one and 9% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 10.3% have received one dose and 4% are fully vaccinated.

CASES, DEATH TOLLS CONTINUE TO RISE

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,967 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, 4,650 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,338,763.

Of the total, 121,115 cases were active Friday, 2,540,820 residents have recovered, and 4,229 were hospitalized, almost 180 fewer than on Thursday.

The statewide death toll rose by 212 to 45,318 Friday.

State data showed just three more deaths in Central Texas, however.

As many as 1,568 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Friday was 1,537 including 384 in Bell County residents, 17 fewer than the local count of 401; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 101 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 67 Limestone County residents; 450 McLennan County residents, eight more than the local count of 442; 42 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 142; 38 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 116 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 74,386.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 47 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 37 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 8% of all hospitalizations and filling about 6% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 7.29%, up from 7.13% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday, but many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ends on Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says. The agency suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

The Department of Homeland Security is planning a mass vaccination clinic next week in the Rio Grande Valley for Texas Border Patrol agents, Gov. Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said Friday. The agents, the two said, “had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID.”

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported six more deaths from the virus Friday, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Killeen woman in her 70s, a Killeen man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 70s, a Killeen woman in her 60s and a Belton woman in her 90s, raising the county’s death toll to 401.

The health district also reported 46 new cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 20,946.

Of the total, 381 cases were active Friday and 20,164 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, showed 21,006 total cases, an increase of 54, and 384 deaths, an increase of three.

The Bloomin’ Temple Festival has been canceled for a second straight year, organizers announced Friday. The festival was one of a long list of events canceled in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19. Planning is already underway for the return of the festival in 2022.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 17 cases involving students and seven cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,596 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 777 involving students and 819 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday reported the deaths of three more residents diagnosed with the virus, increasing the county’s death toll to 442, according to local data.

The health district didn’t provide information about the ages and genders of the three.

State data showed 450 deaths.

The health district also reported 28 additional cases of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total to 25,521.

Of the total, 196 cases were active Friday, 24,883 residents have recovered, and 37 were hospitalized, nine of them on ventilators.

The first cases were confirmed in the county on March 19, 2020, when DSHS reported six residents had the virus.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 132 active cases Friday, 129 involving students, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,449 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 37 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students. MCC is on spring break this week.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed 266 cases involving students, 281 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. The district is on spring break this week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases across two campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases. The district is on spring break this week.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School. The district is on spring break this week.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday. The district is on spring break this week.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,702 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 11, and 247 probable cases.

State data showed 6,737 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data

Effective Monday the Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville is reopening for visitors after receiving updated guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Residents and employees were vaccinated earlier this year. “This is the news we’ve been waiting for,” says Michael Beasley, Administrator at Hillside Medical Lodge. “We are so excited to see all of the happy reunions after this long year.”

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 17 active cases across six campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary. The district is on spring break this week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; two cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where two inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where 31 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 67 cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 716 inmates were restricted and 67 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 15 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,845 confirmed and 180 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,972 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,087 confirmed and 576 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,536 patients have recovered, and 67 residents have died.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,397 confirmed and 2,214 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 5,339 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 27, 2020, according to DSHS data.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,318 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,547 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data. The first case in the county was confirmed on April 15, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Freestone County had 1,048 confirmed and 725 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,713 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague. The first case in the county was confirmed on April 15, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Hamilton County had 701confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 709 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on April 7, 2020, according to local data.

Hill County had 3,666 confirmed cases and 667 probable cases Friday. At least 4,177 patients have recovered and 101 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate. The first case in the county was confirmed on March 30, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Lampasas County had 1,751 confirmed and 326 probable cases Friday. At least 1,989 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Leon County had 1,226 confirmed and 334 probable cases Friday. At least 1,480 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 30, 2020, according to DSHS data.

Milam County had 1,360 confirmed and 1,041 probable cases Friday. At least 2,370 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 25, 2020, according to local data.

Mills County had 585 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 603 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data. The first case was confirmed in the county on May 12, 2020.

Robertson County had 1,625 confirmed cases Friday and 405 probable cases. At least 1,952 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data. The county’s first case was confirmed on March 24, 2020, according to DSHS data.

San Saba County had 548 confirmed cases Friday and 254 probable cases. At least 787 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated. The first case was confirmed in the county on May 19, 2020, according to DSHS data.

