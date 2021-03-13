Advertisement

Some Showers & Storms Overnight

Severe threat highest west of us
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of the day will be quiet, cloudy, but still breezy! Morning temperatures are in the 60s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. A few areas of light drizzle are possible throughout the day but overall rain chances are 20% at best and if you do see an area of rain, it will be light and quick.

A cold front will be the focal point of storms firing up west of our area Saturday afternoon. That same cold front will be rolling in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Our severe weather threat is pretty low (higher out west of here), but a few strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. As the front moves eastward, the severe potential goes down.

We clear out throughout the day on Sunday and by the afternoon we have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warm and sunny next week with warm days, into the 70s and 80s! Highs may take a dip into the 60s behind a mid-week cold front. Rain chances are looking pretty limited next week.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead
The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year
Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Temple that sent a teenager to a local hospital.
Shooting sends teenager to local hospital
Beatriz talks to Pete Sousa when KWTX first featured her story in Dec.
Young Central Texas girl in foster care still looking for a home
The victim was found lying near the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive....
Police continue to look for leads in year-old murder of Central Texas teenager

Latest News

fastcast waco bridge night
Cold Front Saturday Night Brings a Few Storms
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time
fastcast cameron park zoo flag cloudy windy
Warm, Humid Air Moving in From The South Will Bring Storms This Weekend