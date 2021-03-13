Some Showers & Storms Overnight

Most of the day will be quiet, cloudy, but still breezy! Morning temperatures are in the 60s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. A few areas of light drizzle are possible throughout the day but overall rain chances are 20% at best and if you do see an area of rain, it will be light and quick.

A cold front will be the focal point of storms firing up west of our area Saturday afternoon. That same cold front will be rolling in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Our severe weather threat is pretty low (higher out west of here), but a few strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. As the front moves eastward, the severe potential goes down.

We clear out throughout the day on Sunday and by the afternoon we have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warm and sunny next week with warm days, into the 70s and 80s! Highs may take a dip into the 60s behind a mid-week cold front. Rain chances are looking pretty limited next week.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

