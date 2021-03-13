Advertisement

Stocks mostly shake off a weak start, edge to more records

Stocks closed mostly higher Friday on Wall Street. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Stocks closed mostly higher Friday on Wall Street, shaking off an early slide and notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Drops in several big technology companies, however, pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after spending nearly all day in the red, while the Dow added 0.9%.

The Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Another climb in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62%.

