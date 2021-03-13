Storms Arrive Late Tonight with Sunshine Returning Next Week!

It’ll warm and muggy going through the evening with a few peeks of sunshine before the sun sets. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70′s until sunset, after which we cool to the mid 60′s by 11pm. After that, we’ll have our cold front move in from the west around 1am, with counties around Highway 281 seeing the storms first. Our severe weather risk is very low, but we may get some gusty winds along the front as it tracks through our area. By 6am the front will be crossing the I-35 corridor, with the front exiting east of I-45 by 11am. After that, skies will clear up for areas near and west of I-35, but some clouds will linger east of I-35 Sunday afternoon. Because of this, highs will be in the low to mid 60′s east of I-35 Sunday afternoon, but in the low to mid 70′s west of I-35.

Winds turn back out of the south to start the work week and this will bring highs into the low 80′s Monday and Tuesday. A second cold front moves through Wednesday morning, and we’ll get a few storms from that. However, this front will cool us off much more thank Sunday’s, as we’ll dip to the mid 60′s for Thursday and Friday. We rebound into the 70′s next weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.