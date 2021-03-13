Advertisement

Storms Arrive Late Tonight with Sunshine Returning Next Week!

Severe threat highest west of us
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll warm and muggy going through the evening with a few peeks of sunshine before the sun sets.  Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70′s until sunset, after which we cool to the mid 60′s by 11pm.  After that, we’ll have our cold front move in from the west around 1am, with counties around Highway 281 seeing the storms first.  Our severe weather risk is very low, but we may get some gusty winds along the front as it tracks through our area.  By 6am the front will be crossing the I-35 corridor, with the front exiting east of I-45 by 11am.  After that, skies will clear up for areas near and west of I-35, but some clouds will linger east of I-35 Sunday afternoon.  Because of this, highs will be in the low to mid 60′s east of I-35 Sunday afternoon, but in the low to mid 70′s west of I-35.

Winds turn back out of the south to start the work week and this will bring highs into the low 80′s Monday and Tuesday.  A second cold front moves through Wednesday morning, and we’ll get a few storms from that.  However, this front will cool us off much more thank Sunday’s, as we’ll dip to the mid 60′s for Thursday and Friday.  We rebound into the 70′s next weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as we “spring forward”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Lanes shut down on local road due to serious crash
The annual two-day festival, held in April, draws crowds of more than 12,000 to downtown Temple.
Major local spring festival canceled for second straight year
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17. (File)
Second teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead
Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Temple that sent a teenager to a local hospital.
Shooting sends teenager to local hospital
Beatriz talks to Pete Sousa when KWTX first featured her story in Dec.
Young Central Texas girl in foster care still looking for a home

Latest News

Storms Arrive During The Overnight with Sunshine Coming Back Next Week
fastcast waco bridge night
Some Showers & Storms Overnight
fastcast waco bridge night
Cold Front Saturday Night Brings a Few Storms
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast