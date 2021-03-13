Advertisement

Temple: Central Texas VA experiencing low turnout for COVID vaccines

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas VA in Temple is experiencing lower turnouts when delivering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.

With more than 700 vaccines available Saturday, Paulette Smith-Kimble with the VA says they expected more veterans to show up and are eager to get the word out.

“We did have a couple hundred veterans that showed up when we opened at 8:30 but the volume has slowed down,” she said.

“We would like to vaccinate as many veterans as we can. We have the staff and the resources to take care of them. So, we’re asking, come one and come all.”

According to the VA, approximately 11,000 veterans over the age of 50 are in the Temple area.

Originally, only veterans 50 and older were able to receive the vaccine; but once the turnout began to slow down, Kimble says the VA decided to offer shots to any veterans able to swing by.

Moving forward, Kimble says the pharmacy will only advocate enough vaccines for the current demand. For veterans like Danyel Alexander, she couldn’t be more grateful.

“I’m excited that I have the opportunity to feel better. To feel better when I’m out in public knowing that I’m not the one that can get anybody sick.”

Only veterans 50 or older will be able to get the vaccine at the VA starting Monday. All that is required is an ID or dd-214. No appointments are required.

