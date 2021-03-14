Abundant Sunshine Returns Monday with Another Cold Front Mid-Week

We’ll have clouds linger east of I-35 this evening, with abundant sunshine near and west of I-35. The sunset will look great this evening, so be on the lookout around 7-7:30pm. Temperatures dip to the mid 50′s around 10pm, with morning lows in the low to mid 40′s. However, sunshine dominates Monday and this will warm us up lots, with highs in the low 80′s going through the afternoon. We’ll also have dry air filtering in from the west, which will keep the humidity nice and low. We’ll see the low 80′s again on Tuesday, but humid air will start to flow back through the area. This will lead to some storm chances during the overnight going into Wednesday as a cold front will move through during that time.

The front exits after sunrise Wednesday, after which we’ll get into the mid 70′s during the afternoon with sunny skies. However, winds turn out of the north on Thursday and Friday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s to close out the week. Looking ahead to next weekend we’ll have some clouds, but highs will bounce back into the 70′s.

