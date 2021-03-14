Advertisement

Baylor men’s basketball team secures a #1 seed for the NCAA tournament

Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.
Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.(Baylor)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in program history, the Baylor men’s basketball team is a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Bears lost just two game sin the regular season and were ranked in the top five all season.

Baylor is the second overall team in the tournament.

Baylor will play the 16-seeded Hartford Hawks on Friday.

