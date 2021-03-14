Advertisement

Central Texas woman gets business 'doughing' during pandemic

AS THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC SLOWED MANY BUSINESSES, ONE LOCAL WOMAN DECIDED TO GET HER BUSINESS...
AS THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC SLOWED MANY BUSINESSES, ONE LOCAL WOMAN DECIDED TO GET HER BUSINESS DOUGHING.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Those who love to eat raw cookie dough, but fear the health concerns, can fear no more. Dough Re Mi cookie dough, a new business mixing it up in the area, is selling edible cookie dough.

Mary Senese, 22, a recent college graduate with a degree in business management, had planned on working in human resources, but COVID- 19 quickly changed those plans.

“I decided to start selling cookie dough to friends and family just while applying for jobs just to make some extra cash and then when Covid hit in March of 2020, I realized that everyone put a hold on hiring,” said Senese.

They currently offer six flavors: Chocolate Chip, Dairy-Free Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, S’mores, Cookies N Cream, and Birthday Cake with gluten-free options.

The delicious treat is made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, making it safe to eat unbaked.

“The cookie dough is edible. It’s completely safe to eat. We don’t have any raw eggs in it, and the flour is heat treated so you can eat it just like a scoop of ice cream. Or you can also bake it just at 350 for about 10 minutes,” Senese said.

What started as a passion quickly became a business that Senese said wouldn’t have happened without the help of other businesses and community members.

“Yeah, it’s super surreal. As I said, it’s just because of the community. Truly. All the other local small businesses have been really helpful in promoting us and just the overall response from everyone in Temple and Belton.”

Senese said if the business does well, she plans to eventually expand and add ice cream and baked goods to the mix.

Dough Re Mi cookie dough is at 2415 North Main Street in Belton.

