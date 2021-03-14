Lady Bears beat West Virginia to win 11th Big-12 Tournament Title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team has won the Big-12 Tournament for the 11th time.

The Lady Bears defeated West Virginia 76-50 to take home the title.

Queen Egbo shined for Baylor with 18 points. DiJonai Carrington had 14, Moon Ursin ended with 12, and NaLyssa Smith added 9 points after getting into foul trouble early.

Baylor has now won ten of the last twelve tournament championships.

This will be the 17th consecutive trip to the women’s NCAA tournament for Baylor.

We will find out where Baylor is seeded in the tournament Monday evening.

