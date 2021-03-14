Advertisement

Lady Bears beat West Virginia to win 11th Big-12 Tournament Title

Baylor center Queen Egbo, right, high fives with Baylor guard Moon Ursin after her score over...
Baylor center Queen Egbo, right, high fives with Baylor guard Moon Ursin after her score over West Virginia in the first half on March 8th. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, Pool)(Rod Aydelotte | Pool Photo)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team has won the Big-12 Tournament for the 11th time.

The Lady Bears defeated West Virginia 76-50 to take home the title.

Queen Egbo shined for Baylor with 18 points. DiJonai Carrington had 14, Moon Ursin ended with 12, and NaLyssa Smith added 9 points after getting into foul trouble early.

Baylor has now won ten of the last twelve tournament championships.

This will be the 17th consecutive trip to the women’s NCAA tournament for Baylor.

We will find out where Baylor is seeded in the tournament Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
Wreck forces closure of busy area intersection early Saturday
Makayla Marie Villatoro
Suicide of Texas student leads to mom’s plea for parents to push for answers beyond ‘I’m Okay’
Police found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue in...
Woman found dead inside apartment struck by stray bullet, police say
Wrong-way driver blamed for deadly wreck on Central Texas highway
File Graphic
Man killed in shooting inside Texas IHOP, police say

Latest News

Baylor vs Texas - Feb. 14th, 2021
Lady Bears beat Texas to earn spot in conference championship game
Baylor falls to Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship semifinals
Baylor falls to Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship semifinals
Davion Mitchell
Baylor falls to Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship semifinals
Crawford's Tanner Merenda
Classroom Champions: Crawford’s Tanner Merenda