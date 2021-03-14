Advertisement

Man killed in shooting inside Texas IHOP, police say

File Graphic
(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man was shot and killed inside an IHOP in Texas early Saturday during an argument between two groups, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was dining at the restaurant in San Antonio with two women at around 2:15 a.m. when they began arguing with a man and two women at a nearby table, according to a statement from police.

One person at the second table pulled out a gun during the argument and fired several times, striking the 44-year-old man, who died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been announced.

Police said the three suspects have not been identified and that they left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

