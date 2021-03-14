Motorcyclist injured in weekend accident in critical condition in local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A motorcyclist injured in a weekend accident in Waco was in critical condition Monday in a local hospital.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was seriously injured when a Chevrolet SUV struck his Harley Davidson at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Valley Mills at Longfellow Drive.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of North Valley Mills because of the accident.

Further details weren’t available Monday.

