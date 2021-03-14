Multiple groups of 100+ illegally taken into custody at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple groups consisting of more than 100 people each were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents this past week at the South Texas Mexico border.

On Tuesday morning at the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station a group of 100 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody, consisting mainly of families south of La Grulla, Texas.

There were nine undocumented immigrants from Romania and two Cuba nationals also within the group of 100 migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they are commonly encountering families and unaccompanied alien children being smuggled into the country in groups of more than 100 in the Rio Grande Valley.

The following morning, agents at the McAllen Border Patrol Station apprehended a group of 102 illegal aliens south of La Joya, Texas.

According to CBP, this group consisted mainly of families and unaccompanied migrant children from various Central American countries.

Early this morning, Rio Grande City agents, with assistance from Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies, took a group of 137 of migrants into custody around Roma, Texas.

The group was comprised of Central American families and four adults.

“In recent days, Border Patrol has conducted multiple rescues of individuals, who were set adrift by smugglers. Groups are smuggled on inflatable rafts almost always exceeding the maximum capacity of the rafts, and rarely provided life vests,’ according to Customs and Border Patrol.

Additionally, fifteen undocumented immigrants were apprehended at two separate stash houses Thursday.

The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector say they will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.