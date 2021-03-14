Police identify woman found dead inside apartment struck by stray bullet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE (March 15, 2021) The Waco Police Department identified 33-year-old Amber Fullbright as the woman killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department or Crimestoppers.

-----------

Detectives with the Waco Police Department believe the 33-year-old woman found dead inside an apartment unit in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue was struck by a stray bullet during an overnight shooting.

The woman’s roommate found the body and called police at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for the police department said investigators believe the woman was struck by the stray bullet during an early-morning shooting, also in the 1100 block of of Ross Avenue, reported at around 2 a.m.

Officers responding to the overnight shooting located a man with multiple gunshot wounds near South 12th and Cleveland. That victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Detectives believe the woman found dead Saturday had no connection to the shooting early in morning “other than being a victim that was struck by a stray bullet.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP (4357).

The identity of the woman will be released when her family is notified.

The man shot overnight has not yet been identified by police.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.