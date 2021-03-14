Advertisement

Rain Continues This Morning with More Sunshine To Start The Week

Severe threat highest west of us
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Showers and gusty winds will continue along the front as it moves eastward across the area.  By 6am the front will be crossing the I-35 corridor, with the front exiting east of I-45 by 11am.  After that, skies will clear up for areas near and west of I-35, but some clouds will linger east of I-35 Sunday afternoon.  Because of this, highs will be in the low to mid 60′s east of I-35 Sunday afternoon, but in the low to mid 70′s west of I-35.

Winds turn back out of the south to start the work week and this will bring highs into the low 80′s Monday and Tuesday.  A second cold front moves through Wednesday morning, and we’ll get a few storms from that.  However, this front will cool us off much more thank Sunday’s, as we’ll dip to the mid 60′s for Thursday and Friday.  We rebound into the 70′s next weekend.

