Advertisement

Team Rubicon helps with winter storm damage cleanup

More than three weeks after severe winter weather ravaged Central Texas, some local areas like...
More than three weeks after severe winter weather ravaged Central Texas, some local areas like Holland are still battling damage. Team Rubicon sent out crews this weekend to help clean up damage and tree branches.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - More than three weeks after severe winter weather ravaged Central Texas, some local areas like Holland are still battling damage. Team Rubicon sent out crews this weekend to help clean up damage and tree branches.

“I live maybe a half hour or so from here and my son played ball out here with these teams. So, these are neighbors helping neighbors here.”

Oscar Arauco with Team Rubicon says when he saw the damage in Holland during the winter storms last month, he knew it would be a long road to recovery even after water and power were restored. That’s why he and dozens of other volunteers with the veteran-led organization made the trip to help.

“I live maybe a half hour or so from here and my son played ball out here with these teams,” he said.

“So, these are neighbors helping neighbors here.” Many neighbors like Richard Pop say they weren’t expecting the help, but it’s much appreciated.

“We just got the trailer in and we see how our front yard is stacked high full of limbs,” he said.

“It would’ve taken us several trips but then these guys pull up and say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it and we’ll take care of it.’ Just to get the crap out of the way off the side of the roads and from people’s yards, it lifts your spirits because at least things are looking better.”

From collecting fallen tree limbs from yards to assessing and cutting trees from preventing further damage to homes, the job has been no easy task.

Crews expect to remain out there as long as needed. For volunteers like Stefanie Fry, it’s well worth it.

“It’s extremely gratifying,” she said.

“I can’t say enough, Holland is like family. A lot of my family are from here and my husband is from here. I do live in a small town close by and I would have done the same for my community.”

More information on the clean up and volunteering can be found at Team Rubicon’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Marie Villatoro
Suicide of Texas student leads to mom’s plea for parents to push for answers beyond ‘I’m Okay’
car crash
Wreck forces closure of busy area intersection early Saturday
Police found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue in...
Woman found dead inside apartment struck by stray bullet, police say
Wrong-way driver blamed for deadly wreck on Central Texas highway
File Graphic
Man killed in shooting inside Texas IHOP, police say

Latest News

A wreck on I-35 in Bellmead involving five vehicles was backing up traffic Sunday afternoon.
5 car wreck on I-35 backed up traffic Sunday afternoon
Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs
Spice Village reopens temporary location
Spice Village reopens in temporary location following winter storm
Spice Village reopened at a temporary location Saturday after being forced to close following...
Waco: Spice Village opens new, temporary location following storm