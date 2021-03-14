Team Rubicon helps with winter storm damage cleanup

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - More than three weeks after severe winter weather ravaged Central Texas, some local areas like Holland are still battling damage. Team Rubicon sent out crews this weekend to help clean up damage and tree branches.

“I live maybe a half hour or so from here and my son played ball out here with these teams. So, these are neighbors helping neighbors here.”

Oscar Arauco with Team Rubicon says when he saw the damage in Holland during the winter storms last month, he knew it would be a long road to recovery even after water and power were restored. That’s why he and dozens of other volunteers with the veteran-led organization made the trip to help.

“So, these are neighbors helping neighbors here.” Many neighbors like Richard Pop say they weren’t expecting the help, but it’s much appreciated.

“We just got the trailer in and we see how our front yard is stacked high full of limbs,” he said.

“It would’ve taken us several trips but then these guys pull up and say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it and we’ll take care of it.’ Just to get the crap out of the way off the side of the roads and from people’s yards, it lifts your spirits because at least things are looking better.”

From collecting fallen tree limbs from yards to assessing and cutting trees from preventing further damage to homes, the job has been no easy task.

Crews expect to remain out there as long as needed. For volunteers like Stefanie Fry, it’s well worth it.

“It’s extremely gratifying,” she said.

“I can’t say enough, Holland is like family. A lot of my family are from here and my husband is from here. I do live in a small town close by and I would have done the same for my community.”

More information on the clean up and volunteering can be found at Team Rubicon’s website.

