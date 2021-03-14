Texas native and NFL legend Drew Brees announces retirement

(KWTX) - Former Texas High School Football Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees has announced he is retiring from football.

The future Hall-of-Famer made his announcement on Instagram, sharing a video of his four children making the announcement.

The video was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

Drew Brees was in the NFL for 20 years, spending the last 15 with the New Orleans Saints.

Before going pro, Brees set records at Westlake High School in Austin.

Drew Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009. He was named Super MVP after the game.

