Waco: Spice Village opens new, temporary location following storm

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A small victory this weekend for a major shopping destination in Waco that was forced to close following last month’s historic winter storm.

On Saturday, Spice Village reopened downtown at a new, temporary location at 924 Austin Ave.

With dozens of vendors, it’s one of the most popular places in Waco to shop, especially for tourists.

Although it’s much less space, 13,000 square feet down from 30,000 at the original location on Franklin Ave., the owner says they’re just thankful to have finally found a location for their vendors and customers.

Jennifer Wilson says they’ll probably be in the new location for at least six months.

The shopping co-op was forced to close for 25 days after it flooded in the aftermath of the mid-February ice storm which caused a pipe to burst on the third-floor.

As part of a massive cleanup effort, the building is still being dried out.

