Wrong-way driver blamed for deadly wreck on Central Texas highway

(KWQC)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jeanette Garcia Castellanos, 45, of Moody, Texas, died after the 2000 Toyota Corolla Sedan she was driving collided head-on with a pickup, state police said.

The wreck happened at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

Castellanos was allegedly driving the wrong way on US 190 near Heidenheimer when she collided with a 1999 Dodge Dakota operated by a 45 year-old man from Cameron, Texas.

After the wreck, Castellanos was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield.

The driver of the Dodge, not yet identified by police, was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with “incapacitating injuries,” police said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

