A year after the shutdown, tourism is coming back to life in Waco.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A year after the COVID-19 shutdown, there are signs tourism is coming back to life in Waco.

“We closed March 17 like the rest of the world, then we started back up with tours in mid-May, albeit with masks, a lot of sanitization, social distancing, really being careful along the way,” Waco Tours Vice President Melinda Seibert said.

Things were slow and steady with limited customers until last week when an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott ending the mask mandate and occupancy restrictions went into effect.

“We were prepping our staff, March is coming, get ready,” Seibert said.

“It’s spring and things are opening up. We are very grateful for that. Compared to 2019, it’s a little lower but things are going back up.”

Waco Tours believes the trend will continue upward in the coming weeks, especially with the river cruises and more people feeling comfortable outdoors.

“Cabin fever is real, and this is a great opportunity to get outside, get the wind in your hair,” Tour Manager Heather Venable said.

Venable said sales have already increased by 30% compared to last year.

In fact, the business has had such a big boost it will be adding more staff.

Waco’s Convention and Visitors Bureau says the month also looks to be a busy one.

Tourism Manager Susan Morton says they have seen more interest from people reaching out.

Morton says February 2021 was the worst month the bureau has seen for tourism since 2015 because of the pandemic and weather, but March is typically a much busier month.

She says it’s a balance between adding business and tourism to the city but hoping everyone is remaining safe.

